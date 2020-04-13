Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) Breaks Through Resistance at $123.89

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened today above their pivot of $120.78 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $123.89. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $125.99 and $131.20 will be of interest.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is currently priced 19.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $99.36. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $116.00 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $115.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Wal-Mart Stores share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.15 and a high of $128.08 and are now at $123.74, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

