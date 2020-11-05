Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) Breaks Through Resistance at $123.43

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened today above their pivot of $122.52 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $123.43. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $123.91 and $125.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Wal-Mart Stores share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.85 and a high of $133.38 and are now at $123.17, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is currently priced 19.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $99.36. Wal-Mart Stores shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $120.14 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $117.42.

