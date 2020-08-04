Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) Approaches New Downside Target of $121.86

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $124.95 today and has reached the first level of support at $123.40. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $121.86 and $118.77.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is currently priced 19.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $99.36. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $115.90 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $115.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wal-Mart Stores have traded between a low of $98.15 and a high of $128.08 and are now at $122.69, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wal-Mart Stores. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wal-Mart Stores in search of a potential trend change.