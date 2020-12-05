Wal-Mart Stores Rises 1.33% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.10 to a high of $125.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.31 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wal-Mart Stores and will alert subscribers who have WMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Wal-Mart Storeshas traded in a range of $0.00 to $133.38 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.