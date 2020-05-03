Wageworks is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (WAGE, GPX, ASGN, KFRC, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Wageworks ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8. Following is Gp Strategies with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4. On Assignment ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0.

Kforce Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

