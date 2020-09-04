Wabtec Corp has the Highest Sales Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (WAB, FSS, ALSN, SPAR, CAT)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest sales growth.

Wabtec Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,242.9%. Following is Fed Signal Corp with a sales growth of 2,692.5%. Allison Transmis ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,293.5%.

Spartan Motors follows with a sales growth of 1,968.9%, and Caterpillar Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,797.0%.

