Wabtec Corp Falls 4.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.82 to a high of $53.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.94 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabtec Corp have traded between a low of $35.07 and a high of $81.75 and are now at $52.16, which is 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

