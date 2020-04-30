W & T Offshore Inc Rises 2.51% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

W & T Offshore Inc (:WTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.63 to a high of $2.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.83 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, W & T Offshore Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.07 and a high of $6.45 and are now at $2.86, 167% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.