Vulcan Materials has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 51.44. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a a P/E ratio of 32.64. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 21.06.

Eagle Materials follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.97, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 9.53.

