Vulcan Materials Falls 1.60% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.76 to a high of $114.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.87 on volume of 471,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Vulcan Materials has traded in a range of $65.56 to $152.49 and is now at $109.49, 67% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

