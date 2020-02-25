Vse Corp has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry (VSEC, MATW, KAR, VVI, HCSG)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vse Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a a price to sales ratio of 0.66. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.83.

Viad Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.96, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.11.

