Vse Corp is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Beta (VSEC, HCSG, CPRT, MATW, UNF)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:18am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Vse Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Healthcare Servs is next with a a beta of 1.2. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Matthews Intl-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Copart Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Copart Inc have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor Copart Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

