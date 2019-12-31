Vornado Rlty Tst has the Highest EPS Growth in the Office REITs Industry (VNO, BDN, CXP, HPP, HIW)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a EPS growth of 41,470.6%. Brandywine Rlty is next with a EPS growth of 28,088.2%. Columbia Propert ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.
Hudson Pacific P follows with a EPS growth of 1,285.7%, and Highwoods Prop rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,071.4%.
