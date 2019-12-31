MySmarTrend
Vornado Rlty Tst has the Highest EPS Growth in the Office REITs Industry (VNO, BDN, CXP, HPP, HIW)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:11am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a EPS growth of 41,470.6%. Brandywine Rlty is next with a EPS growth of 28,088.2%. Columbia Propert ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.

Hudson Pacific P follows with a EPS growth of 1,285.7%, and Highwoods Prop rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,071.4%.

