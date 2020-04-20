Vornado Rlty Tst Falls 5.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.14 to a high of $41.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.30 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vornado Rlty Tst have traded between a low of $27.64 and a high of $70.45 and are now at $39.79, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

