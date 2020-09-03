Vornado Rlty Tst is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (VNO, SLG, CLI, DEI, BDN)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks lowest with a an RPE of $558,000. Following is Sl Green Realty with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Mack-Cali Realty ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.4 million.

Douglas Emmett follows with a an RPE of $1.4 million, and Brandywine Rlty rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.5 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Douglas Emmett. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Douglas Emmett in search of a potential trend change.