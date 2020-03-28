Vornado Rlty Tst is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (VNO, CIO, NRE, CLI, BXP)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 295.6. Following is City Office Reit with a a debt to equity ratio of 222.9. Northstar Realty ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 197.4.
Mack-Cali Realty follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 190.3, and Boston Propertie rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 183.0.
