Vornado Rlty Tst is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (VNO, CIO, NRE, CLI, BXP)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 295.6. City Office Reit is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 222.9. Northstar Realty ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 197.4.

Mack-Cali Realty follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 190.3, and Boston Propertie rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 183.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mack-Cali Realty on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.97. Since that call, shares of Mack-Cali Realty have fallen 25.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.