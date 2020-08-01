Vonage Holdings is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (VG, ZAYO, CTL, I, IRDM)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Vonage Holdings ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Zayo Group Holdi is next with a a current ratio of 0.8. Centurylink Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9.

Intelsat Sa follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Iridium Communic rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

