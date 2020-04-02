Vocera Communica has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (VCRA, INOV, OMCL, MDSO, VEEV)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Vocera Communica ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 53.4%. Following is Inovalon Holdi-A with a future earnings growth of 30.2%. Omnicell Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 23.6%.

Medidata Solutio follows with a future earnings growth of 22.2%, and Veeva Systems-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.8%.

