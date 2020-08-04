Vmware Inc-Cl A Rises 3.97% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.10 to a high of $128.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $126.88 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.00 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $128.46, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 1.29% lower over the past week, respectively.