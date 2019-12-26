Vmware Inc-Cl A Rises 1.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $152.20 to a high of $153.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $152.80 on volume of 80,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $128.69 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $153.16, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $158.21. Since that call, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.