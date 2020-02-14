Vmware Inc-Cl A Rises 1.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $159.01 to a high of $160.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $159.78 on volume of 300,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $128.69 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $159.77, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.