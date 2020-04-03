Vmware Inc-Cl A has the Highest Sales per Share in the Systems Software Industry (VMW, RHT, CVLT, MSFT, PFPT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a sales per share of $19.49. Red Hat Inc is next with a sales per share of $16.49. Commvault System ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.46.

Microsoft Corp follows with a sales per share of $13.74, and Proofpoint Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $12.23.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Red Hat Inc on October 29th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $170.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Red Hat Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Red Hat Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.