Vmware Inc-Cl A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Systems Software Industry (VMW, RHT, MSFT, ORCL, NOW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.25. Red Hat Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.73. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.05.

Oracle Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.94, and Servicenow Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.88.

