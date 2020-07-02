Vista Outdoor has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry (VSTO, NLS, ESCA, JOUT, ELY)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vista Outdoor ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.36. Nautilus Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Escalade Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.18.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.86, and Callaway Golf Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.92.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson Outdoo-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson Outdoo-A have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor Johnson Outdoo-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.