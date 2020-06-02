Vista Outdoor has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry (VSTO, HAS, PII, MCFT, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Vista Outdoor ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 176.6. Hasbro Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1. Polaris Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7.

Mcbc Holdings In follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6.

