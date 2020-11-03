Visa Inc-Class A (V) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $177.72

Shares of Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $173.96 today and have reached the first resistance level of $177.72. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $182.49 and $191.02.

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) is currently priced 17.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $142.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $182.23 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $197.38.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and a 52-week low of $148.02 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $172.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

