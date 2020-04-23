Visa Inc-Class A (V) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $168.55

Shares of Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $165.74 today and have reached the first resistance level of $168.55. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $170.52 and $175.30 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Visa Inc-Class A, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $142.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $174.68 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $181.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Visa Inc-Class A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

