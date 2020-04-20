Visa Inc-Class A (V) Breaks Through Support at $166.00

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $168.49 today and has reached the first level of support at $166.00. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $162.45 and $156.41 will be of interest.

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) is currently priced 14.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $142.61. Visa Inc-Class A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $177.80 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $181.31.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class A has traded in a range of $133.93 to $214.17 and is now at $166.66, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 1.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

