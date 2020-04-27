Visa Inc-Class A (V) Approaches New Upside Target of $171.43

Shares of Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) opened today above their pivot of $166.69 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $169.38. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $171.43 and $176.17.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Visa Inc-Class A has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $142.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $173.84 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $181.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.