Visa Inc-Class A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.33%

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $153.12 to a high of $157.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $158.15 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Visa Inc-Class A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $133.93 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $155.67, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

