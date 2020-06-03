Visa Inc-Class A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.43%

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.30 to a high of $185.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $185.65 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class A has traded in a range of $144.50 to $214.17 and is now at $183.90, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.