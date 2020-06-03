Visa Inc-Class A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.43%

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.30 to a high of $185.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $185.65 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and a 52-week low of $144.50 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $183.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.