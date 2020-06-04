Visa Inc-Class A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.65%

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.25 to a high of $162.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.35 on volume of 6.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $133.93 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $163.56, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

