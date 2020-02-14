Visa Inc-Class A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.39%

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.01 to a high of $209.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $208.15 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $210.13 and a 52-week low of $140.45 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $210.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.95% higher over the past week, respectively.

