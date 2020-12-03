Visa Inc-Class A Falls 6.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.99 to a high of $164.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.31 on volume of 14.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $148.02 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $161.71, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

