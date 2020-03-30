Visa Inc-Class A is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (V, SQ, MA, PYPL, CATM)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Visa Inc-Class A ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Square Inc is next with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Mastercard Inc-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $996,000.

Paypal Holdings follows with a an RPE of $738,000, and Cardtronics Pl-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $654,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardtronics Pl-A on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.53. Since that call, shares of Cardtronics Pl-A have fallen 47.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.