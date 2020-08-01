Virtusa Corp is Among the Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (VRTU, CTSH, EPAM, SREV, ACN)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Virtusa Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $58,000. Cognizant Tech-A is next with a an RPE of $58,000. Epam Systems Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $60,000.

Servicesource In follows with a an RPE of $74,000, and Accenture Plc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $89,000.

