Virtu Financia-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.36%

Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.53 to a high of $15.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.57 on volume of 134,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Virtu Financia-A on September 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.67. Since that call, shares of Virtu Financia-A have fallen 10.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Virtu Financia-A have traded between a low of $15.32 and a high of $29.17 and are now at $15.62, which is 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.