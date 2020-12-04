Virtu Financia-A has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (VIRT, ETFC, EVR, SCHW, GCAP)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Virtu Financia-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -23.0%. E*Trade Financia is next with a EBITDA growth of 7.9%. Evercore Partn-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.1%.

Schwab (Charles) follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.6%, and Gain Capital Hol rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Virtu Financia-A on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Virtu Financia-A have risen 11.2%. We continue to monitor Virtu Financia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.