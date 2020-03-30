Virtu Financia-A has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (VIRT, IBKR, GS, LPLA, EVR)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Virtu Financia-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.0 million. Following is Interactive Brok with a an RPE of $1.7 million. Goldman Sachs Gp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.
Lpl Financial Ho follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Evercore Partn-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Virtu Financia-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Virtu Financia-A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee virtu financia-a interactive brok goldman sachs gp lpl financial ho evercore partn-a