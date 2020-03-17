Virtu Financia-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (VIRT , RJF , SCHW , GS , IBKR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.54%; Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) ranks second with a loss of 5.05%; and Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks third with a loss of 7.00%.

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) follows with a loss of 7.47% and Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.55%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Interactive Brok on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.53. Since that call, shares of Interactive Brok have fallen 12.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.