Virtu Financia-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (VIRT , HLI , EVR , ETFC , MS )

Below are the top five companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks first with a gain of 6.40%; Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.98%; and Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.30%.

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) follows with a gain of 0.12% and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.15%.

