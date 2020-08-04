Virnetx Holding Corp is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (VHC, GLOB, EBIX, DMRC, SPNS)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Virnetx Holding Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $4,000. Following is Globant Sa with a an RPE of $58,000. Ebix Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $87,000.
Digimarc Corp follows with a an RPE of $119,000, and Sapiens Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $127,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Virnetx Holding Corp on February 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Virnetx Holding Corp have risen 14.8%. We continue to monitor Virnetx Holding Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee :vhc virnetx holding corp globant sa ebix inc digimarc corp sapiens intl