Virnetx Holding Corp is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (VHC, GLOB, EBIX, DMRC, SPNS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Virnetx Holding Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $4,000. Following is Globant Sa with a an RPE of $58,000. Ebix Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $87,000.

Digimarc Corp follows with a an RPE of $119,000, and Sapiens Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $127,000.

