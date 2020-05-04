Village Super -A has the Lowest Beta in the Food Retail Industry (VLGEA, WMK, KR, NGVC, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Village Super -A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Weis Markets Inc with a a beta of 0.7. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Natural Grocers follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

