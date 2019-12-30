Village Super -A has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Retail Industry (VLGEA, CASY, IMKTA, SFS, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Village Super -A ranks highest with a an RPE of $943,000. Casey'S General is next with a an RPE of $512,000. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $429,000.

Smart & Final St follows with a an RPE of $389,000, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $295,000.

