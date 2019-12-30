Village Super -A has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Retail Industry (VLGEA, CASY, IMKTA, SFS, NGVC)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Village Super -A ranks highest with a an RPE of $943,000. Casey'S General is next with a an RPE of $512,000. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $429,000.
Smart & Final St follows with a an RPE of $389,000, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $295,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Smart & Final St and will alert subscribers who have SFS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee village super -a :casy casey's general ingles markets-a smart & final st natural grocers