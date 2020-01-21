Viasat Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.09%

Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.18 to a high of $72.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.26 on volume of 161,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Viasat Inc has traded in a range of $60.55 to $94.67 and is now at $71.97, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Viasat Inc on June 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.38. Since that call, shares of Viasat Inc have fallen 11.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.