Viad Corp has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Diversified Support Services Industry (VVI, MATW, KAR, CTAS, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Viad Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.3%. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a projected earnings growth of 9.7%. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.6%.

Cintas Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 22.1%, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%.

