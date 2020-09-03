Viacom Inc-B is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (VIAB, RDI, CNK, MCS, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Viacom Inc-B ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.8%. Reading Intl-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 16.4%. Cinemark Holding ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%.

Marcus Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Viacom Inc-B on November 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Viacom Inc-B have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor Viacom Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.