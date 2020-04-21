Verizon Communic (VZ) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $57.76

Shares of Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) opened today below their pivot of $58.33 and have already reached the first level of support at $57.76. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $57.38 and $56.43 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Verizon Communic share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $62.22 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Verizon Communic has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.84 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $58.29.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verizon Communic and will alert subscribers who have VZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.